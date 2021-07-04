Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after buying an additional 341,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 677.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.69. 222,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,562. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

