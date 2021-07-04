OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $4.67 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. OST has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $242,607.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00796872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

