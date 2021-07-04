Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 1,237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF remained flat at $$41.60 during midday trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.43.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

