Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 1,237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF remained flat at $$41.60 during midday trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.43.
Otsuka Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.