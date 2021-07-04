Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.29. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

