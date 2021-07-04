Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OMI stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

