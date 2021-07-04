Oxbull.tech (OXB) Price Tops $1.99

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $256,244.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00005778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.99 or 0.99699280 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

