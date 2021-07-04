Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,444,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,991 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,096,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth $759,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

