PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

