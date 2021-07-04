PancakeSwap Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $277.03 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $14.27 or 0.00040182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.28 or 0.00803123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.72 or 0.08050590 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 190,926,648 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

