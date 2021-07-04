Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $28.94 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $28.94 million and approximately $644,753.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00167436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,329.52 or 1.00013438 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.