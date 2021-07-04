Parachute Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $221,551.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,288,637 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

