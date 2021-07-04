Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 267,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAACU remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

