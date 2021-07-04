Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 24,139 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 42.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $2,899,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

BOOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 211,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,190. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.