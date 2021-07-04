Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 498,660 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 498,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,200,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.87% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. 492,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.