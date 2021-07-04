Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,652 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,054,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 679,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

