Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Grows Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.26% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. 730,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

