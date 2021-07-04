Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $19.12 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058,800 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

