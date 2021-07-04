Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Increases Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.