Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Increases Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREE. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after buying an additional 966,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 351,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 271,600 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 201,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

