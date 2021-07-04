Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $1.67 Million in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.83. 313,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

