Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $2.03 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 201,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter worth about $2,525,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,355,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

COLIU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,649. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.