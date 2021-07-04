Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.09% of Hub Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 47,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

HUBG traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. 236,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

