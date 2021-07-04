Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 108,189 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMGMU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,518,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,479,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PMGMU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 15,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.