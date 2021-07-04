Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 125,000 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSGU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 7,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

