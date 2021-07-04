Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,686 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

LEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,325. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

