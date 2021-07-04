Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 103,154 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,154 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 12,770.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,388,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.13 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,230. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

