Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 156,707 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,707 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.22% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

