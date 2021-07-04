Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 274,827 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,827 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $34.44. 1,691,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

