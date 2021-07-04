Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,068. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

