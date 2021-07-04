Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,280 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $40,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

PH opened at $308.27 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $174.07 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

