ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $541.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.21 or 1.00025819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007893 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.