PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $601,330.00

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $66.37 million and approximately $601,330.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00229948 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.70 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,775,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

