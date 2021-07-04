Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Parsons worth $43,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.