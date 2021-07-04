Particl Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.17 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 56.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $8,720.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00004177 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00425017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,833,738 coins and its circulating supply is 9,809,463 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

