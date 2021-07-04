Patientory Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.49 million and $5,164.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.72 or 0.00801112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.72 or 0.08026812 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.