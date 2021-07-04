Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Update

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 1,374,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

