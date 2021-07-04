PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 266.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,961 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $59,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 46.2% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 687,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,010,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 12,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $290.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

