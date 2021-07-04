PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 756,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

