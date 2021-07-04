PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PED traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 226,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.07. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.50.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 316.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 27,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $42,558.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,846,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,925,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 454,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $225,147 over the last three months. 76.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.