Peet DeFi (PTE) Trading 1,431.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00133197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.51 or 1.00096773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

