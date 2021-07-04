Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.97. The company had a trading volume of 203,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,779. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.