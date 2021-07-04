Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.

PEGRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

