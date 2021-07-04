PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

