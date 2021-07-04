Peony Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,931.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Peony has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $25,931.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,489,042 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

