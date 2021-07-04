Permission Coin (ASK) One Day Volume Tops $155,275.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $28.17 million and approximately $155,275.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00166839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.76 or 1.00198887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

