PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of PETV stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. PetVivo has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get PetVivo alerts:

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.