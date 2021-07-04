Phala Network (PHA) Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002450 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $154.42 million and $24.33 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00762757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.10 or 0.07924227 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

