Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $17.55 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $17.55 million and $168,803.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,507.64 or 0.99962057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007785 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

