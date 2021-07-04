PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
PCLOF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 62,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,564. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
