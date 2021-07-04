Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $100.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

